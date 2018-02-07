Filed Under:Local TV, Maple Grove, Officer-Involved Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Maple Grove say a man is in critical condition after an officer shot him as he confronted authorities Wednesday afternoon with a knife.

The Maple Grove Police Department says the shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. at a home on the 9600 block of Trenton Lane. Officers were called to the home after a 911 hang up.

Maple Grove Police Shoot Man Who Confronted Officers With Knife

When they arrived, they found a man in the home with a knife. During a confrontation, one of the officers shot the man, who was brought to North Memorial Medical Center for treatment.

He is in critical condition.

Maple Grove police say the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigate the shooting.

