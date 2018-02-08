MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Relief from the arctic cold is coming soon.
After Minnesotans spent the first week of February with subzero mornings and highs in the single digits, a warm-up appears to be on the way this weekend.
Every day this month has been below average and we still have a few more days to go #mnwx @WCCO pic.twitter.com/bOIIXupB62
— Kylie Bearse (@KylieBearseWX) February 8, 2018
Meteorologist Kylie Bearse says the mercury will start to rise Sunday, when the projected high will be in the lower 20s.
While that’s still below average for this time of year, it’s a start. Average temperatures for mid-February are in the upper 20s.
With the next workweek will likely come a continued rise in temperatures.
Highs by Wednesday look to reach about average. Rejoice!
Meanwhile, the National Weather Service says parts of Minnesota are still experiencing a snow drought.
Parts of west-central and northern Minnesota are 10 to 20 inches below normal snowfall.
The Twin Cities metro is about 5 inches below normal snowfall.