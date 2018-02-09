MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities suburb is being recognized as Minnesota’s best city to live in.
That’s according to a list by 24-7 Wall Street. Woodbury is the winning city.
The Internet list breaks down data in nine categories to determine whether a city is good to live in. These include crime, economy, education and health.
According to the list, Woodbury shines when it comes to education and unemployment. There’s also less poverty. The average household earns above six figures a year. This puts Woodbury in second place for highest median income in the state, right behind Maple Grove.
Another major factor is violent crime. The crime rate in Woodbury sits below the national average.