MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WCCO) — For the second time in three weeks, our federal government has shut down and then re-opened again.

Both the Senate and the House approved a two-year deal, but not before the midnight deadline.

The final Senate vote was 71 to 28 and the final House vote was 240 to 186.

This bill would raise government spending by hundreds of millions of dollars. It also includes measures to fight opioid abuse and money for hurricane and wildfire disaster relief.

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul was one of the reason why the bill didn’t make it past the midnight finish line.

“Republicans and Democrats are holding hands to spend more money. What’s the opposite of what you want? You want compromise in Washington, but we should be compromising to spend less money, not more,” said Paul.

The President signed the budget deal Friday morning.