Filed Under:Local TV, St. Paul, Tom Corbett

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The sister of a man struck by a driver in St. Paul Monday night said he is in serious condition.

According to the St. Paul Police Department, a driver hit Tom Corbett sometime between 6:30 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. Monday in the area of Michigan and Duke streets. An Uber driver found him and called 911.

tom corbett 2 Man Seriously Injured After Hit & Run In St. Paul

Tom Corbett (credit: St. Paul Police Department)

Corbett initially told police he slipped on the ice. Tire tracks and debris led investigators to believe a driver struck him.

Police said Corbett had facial injuries when they arrived on scene.

No witnesses have come forward and police have not obtained any video of the incident. Police said they have no leads at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 651-266-5727.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch