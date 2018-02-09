MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The sister of a man struck by a driver in St. Paul Monday night said he is in serious condition.
According to the St. Paul Police Department, a driver hit Tom Corbett sometime between 6:30 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. Monday in the area of Michigan and Duke streets. An Uber driver found him and called 911.
Corbett initially told police he slipped on the ice. Tire tracks and debris led investigators to believe a driver struck him.
Police said Corbett had facial injuries when they arrived on scene.
No witnesses have come forward and police have not obtained any video of the incident. Police said they have no leads at this time.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 651-266-5727.