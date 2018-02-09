MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities have identified three officers and a suspect involved in a shooting in Maple Grove on Wednesday afternoon.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says 50-year-old DeWayne Franklin Burlingham was injured during the incident. He is at North Memorial Hospital receiving treatment for gunshot and self-inflicted knife wounds.

Police responded to the 9600 block of Trenton Lane North just after 2 p.m. Wednesday after a 911 hang-up call, and several attempts by law enforcement to reach Burlingham by phone were not successful. Two Maple Grove police officers were invited into the home, and Burlingham started injuring himself with a knife and shouting at officers, “Shoot me.”

The two officers attempted to use a Taser on Burlingham, but they were ineffective. Burlington came at the officers with a knife, and he was shot. Burlington got back up to his feet with the knife and started hurting himself. Officers told him to put the knife down, and he didn’t comply.

Authorities say an officer fired his Taser, Burlingham fell to the ground and the knife came out of his hand. He was immediately taken into custody. He was taken by ambulance to the hospital. No officers were injured during the incident.

The BCA says Officer Jeff Albers and David Anton were the first on scene. Albers was the officer who shot Burlingham. He has been with the Maple Grove Police Department for 20 years. Officer Anton use both his and Officer Albers’ Tasers on Burlingham. Anton has been an officer in Maple Grove for 27 years. Officer Darren Struckmann, who used a Taser on Burlingham after he was shot, has been in Maple Grove for 10 years.

The BCA says a Taser camera caught parts of the incident, but not the shooting. No officers were wearing body cameras, and there is no dash camera footage of the incident. The BCA is investigating the incident at the request of the Maple Grove Police Department. The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office provided assistance at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.