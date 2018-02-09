ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO/AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Rick Nolan says he will retire to spend more time with family, creating an open race for a northeast Minnesota House district that has become swing territory in the past decade.

Nolan says he’s stepping aside to give other candidates plenty of time to build campaigns. He already faced at least one primary challenger.

The 74-year-old Nolan barely defeated a Republican challenger in his two re-election bids in 2014 and 2016. The sprawling district was among the most expensive congressional races in the country.

Nolan has struggled to bridge pro-mining factions on the Iron Range with more liberal and environmentally conscious Democrats who have sought to block new mining projects.

Nolan has represented Minnesota’s 8th Congressional District since 2013. He also represented the 6th Congressional District from 1975 to 1981.

Nolan released a statement Friday morning, saying in part:

“The gratitude and affection I have for all of you here in Northern Minnesota is beyond my ability to express in words. Make no mistake – I love my work representing you in the Congress, and the decision to leave is agonizing to say the least – especially when thinking of all the many volunteers, contributors, party leaders, colleagues, supporters – and of course the voters – who have all meant so much to our success.”

Nolan recently announced he would not run for governor this year. In his statement, he said his retirement from Congress will allow him to spend more time with his family.

