Filed Under:Centerville, House Fire

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A home in the north Twin Cities metro suffered significant damage in a fire early Sunday morning.

The Anoka County Dispatch received a call of a house fire at about 4:30 a.m. on the 1800 block of Prairie Drive in Centerville. As many as three fire departments responded to the call.

centerville fire Centerville Home Sustains Heavy Damage In Fire

(credit: CBS)

Firefighters were able to put the blaze out, but it rekindled and crews had to return to the home later in the morning.

The house was heavily damaged in the fire, but nobody was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch