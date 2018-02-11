MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A home in the north Twin Cities metro suffered significant damage in a fire early Sunday morning.
The Anoka County Dispatch received a call of a house fire at about 4:30 a.m. on the 1800 block of Prairie Drive in Centerville. As many as three fire departments responded to the call.
Firefighters were able to put the blaze out, but it rekindled and crews had to return to the home later in the morning.
The house was heavily damaged in the fire, but nobody was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.