SABIN, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a Clay County deputy shot at a man who was armed with a knife at a home in the northwestern Minnesota town of Sabin.
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says in a statement that deputies were dispatched just before 8:45 p.m. Saturday on a report of a suicidal male. It says deputies encountered him on arrival, and one deputy fired at him.
The statement does not say whether the man was hit by the gunshot. It says he was taken to a Fargo, North Dakota, hospital and is now in the Clay County Jail in Moorhead, pending charges.
The deputies’ names have not been released.
The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Moorhead Police Department are investigating.
The statement says more information will be released at a later date.
