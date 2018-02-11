MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A current mayor north of the Twin Cities metro announced Sunday night that she’s hoping to replace Rick Nolan in the Eighth Congressional District.
Kirsten Hagen Kennedy, the mayor of North Branch, announced her candidacy in a Facebook post on Sunday. She’s in her second term as mayor and is an independent contractor for the Statewide Health Improvement Partnership in Chisago County.
Kennedy is a single mother of five with a master’s degree in advocacy and political leadership from the University of Minnesota-Duluth.
Nolan announced late last week that he will not seek re-election in the district and is retiring.