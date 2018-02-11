Filed Under:Valentine's Day, Weather

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Get ready for warmth on Valentine’s Day.

Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak has declared Wednesday a Top 10 Weather Day, as temperatures are expected to punch into the 40s.

So far this month, temperatures have been below average on a daily basis. Daytime highs have struggled to reach the double digits and overnight lows have been subzero.

The average high in February is 29 degrees, the average low is 13 degrees.

While Wednesday will bring melting and a break from the arctic cold, the relief won’t last too long.

Temperatures look to drop to the teens again Thursday.

The next shot of warmer-than-usual weather looks to come Saturday, when highs are expected to climb into the 40s.

After that, Augustyniak says it’s possible another stream of arctic-chilled air will settle over Minnesota.

