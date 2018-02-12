MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Meeker County are investigating after the body of a missing Waverly man was found Sunday afternoon.
According to the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office, they received a report on February 11 at 2:15 p.m. of an unresponsive male at a rural Ellsworth Township location, which is being withheld pending the completion of the investigation.
The victim was identified as 40-year-old Shawn Jacob Medley, who was reported missing on February 7 in Wright County.
Authorities believe Medley was deceased for some time before being found and investigators believe he died somewhere other than where he was found.
The day before his body was found, Medley’s vehicle, a 2010 Silver Hyundai Elantra with license plate 748HUD, was found abandoned in Litchfield.
Anyone who had contact with Medley or know where he or his vehicle had been over the past week is urged to call the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office at 320-693-5400 or leave information on our confidential tip-line at 320-693-5411.
The investigation into the cause and manner of death is ongoing.