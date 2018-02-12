Filed Under:Bruno Mars, Carbi B, Xcel Energy Center
(credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Bruno Mars is bringing his 24K Magic Tour back to the Twin Cities this summer.

The Xcel Energy Center announced Monday that the 11-time Grammy Award winner will perform with his “Finesse” collaborator Cardi B on Sept. 11.

Tickets for the show go on sale to the general public Friday at LiveNation.com.

Mars initially brought his 24K Magic Tour to the Xcel Energy Center last August.

Cardi B was last in Minnesota over the Super Bowl weekend.

