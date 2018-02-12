MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in the east metro are looking for help in finding a man who allegedly stole a car over the weekend with two dogs inside.
The Maplewood Police Department says the theft happened Sunday around 6:20 p.m. at the Holiday gas station on 1200 block of Cope Avenue. The car stolen was a 2013 black Ford Fusion with a Minnesota license reading: 2DG309.
Inside the car were the owner’s Australian Shepherd and German Shepherd.
Police say the car’s owner left it running due to the cold as he went into the gas station.
Surveillance video shows the suspect walk by the running vehicle, turn around, get in and drive off. He left his Chrysler 200 (with no front license plate) behind.
Anyone with information on the suspect or the theft is asked to call Maplewood police at 651-755-6769.