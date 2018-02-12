Filed Under:Local TV, Valentine's Day

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Everyone has their favorite when it comes to holiday candy, and there’s a new #1 for Valentine’s Day.

A survey by CandyStore.com shows that conversation hearts are number one.

They’ve been gaining in popularity over the last few years, and finally beat out the traditional heart-shaped box of chocolates.

Conversation hearts frank first in Minnesota, too, whereas Hershey’s Kisses are at the top of the list in Wisconsin.

Comments
  1. Edward Anderson says:
    February 12, 2018 at 9:16 am

    Nothing says “I Love You” quite like a small box of heart-shaped antacid tablets.

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch