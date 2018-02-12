MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Everyone has their favorite when it comes to holiday candy, and there’s a new #1 for Valentine’s Day.
A survey by CandyStore.com shows that conversation hearts are number one.
They’ve been gaining in popularity over the last few years, and finally beat out the traditional heart-shaped box of chocolates.
Conversation hearts frank first in Minnesota, too, whereas Hershey’s Kisses are at the top of the list in Wisconsin.
Nothing says “I Love You” quite like a small box of heart-shaped antacid tablets.