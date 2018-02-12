MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota woman facing a federal terrorism charge will appear before a federal judge in Saint Paul on Monday.
Prosecutors want to keep 19-year-old Tnuza Jamal Hassan behind bars pending trial after she was charged with attempting to provide material support to al-Qaida, lying to the FBI and arson.
Hassan was initially arrested after setting several fires on the campus of Saint Catherine University in January.
Attorneys say she was did that because she was angry about U.S. military actions overseas. No one was injured.
New details in federal court documents reveal Hassan not only set fires on the campus of Saint Kates, but tried to leave the country twice to join a foreign terror group.
She told investigators those fires were acts of jihad, that she hoped her actions would kill innocent people and the community was “lucky” she didn’t know how to make a bomb.
Prosecutors also say Hassan tried to recruit others to become terrorists as well. Hassan also faces a state arson charge.
If she is found guilty, she could spend up to 48 years in prison for those federal charges alone.