MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Former Minnesota Governor Tim Pawlenty, who is considering another run for governor, is meeting with some of his closest advisers Monday.
It was a meeting that was scheduled after he stepped down from his post with a Washington D.C. lobbying firm. His decision fueled speculation that he may be considering a run for governor.
The meeting is taking place at the Edition apartment building in downtown Minneapolis, a few blocks east of U.S. Bank Stadium.
Pawlenty was asked by WCCO Radio for a comment before the meeting, and he said that talking about the get-together beforehand would not be a good idea.
Pawlenty was Minnesota governor for two terms, leaving office in 2011. He’d be considered the GOP favorite if he jumps into the governor’s race. Last month, he decided not to run for the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Al Franken.