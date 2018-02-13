MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s a bit like a story from a great children’s book.
A dog whose job is to give people some companionship while they read to him at the White Bear Lake Library found himself sitting all alone one night last week.
Sting, the dog, was pictured in a social media post last week by the dog’s reported owner.
“Unfortunately nobody signed up to read to Sting at the White Bear Lake library tonight. If you know of a 4 to 8yr old who would like to read to a dog. Please contact the White Bear Lake library by phone or their website about the Paws to Read program,” John Muellner’s post read.
The post went viral, netting nearly 100,000 shares.
As a result, the Ramsey County Library system posted a follow-up, saying that due to the “outpouring of love and support for Sting,” the dog is now all booked up through April.
That’s what we call a storybook ending.