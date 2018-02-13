Filed Under:Local TV, Shooting, South St. Paul

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — South St. Paul police are investigating after someone was found with gunshot wounds in neighboring St. Paul Monday night.

A report that shots had been fired summoned officers to the area of 9th Avenue South and Richmond Street West just before 9 p.m.

Though no victim was found there, they did find evidence that shots had been fired.

Later, the victim was located and was able to show officers where the incident happened.

The victim’s condition was not released, but police didn’t say that the injuries were life-threatening.

Officers said they have taken a suspect into custody, but did not identify that person.

