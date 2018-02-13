Filed Under:Catholic Church, Stearns County, Tony Oelrich

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A St. Cloud priest is in jail Tuesday night and could be facing sex crime charges.

According to Stearns County Jail records, 51-year-old Father Tony Oelrich of the Christ Church Newman Center Catholic Student Community was arrested on suspicion of third degree criminal sexual conduct. The nature of the accusations won’t be revealed until prosecutors formally file charges.

oelrich St. Cloud Priest Arrested On Suspicion Of Criminal Sexual Conduct

(credit: Stearns County Jail)

According to the church’s website, Oelrich joined the Newman Center in 2007 and serves as the director of continuing education for clergy in the St. Cloud Diocese. He’s a native of Milaca and served in the diocese for over 20 years, according to his online bio.

His first appearance in court is at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday in Stearns County.

