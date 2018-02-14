MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two people died and two others were injured Wednesday morning when a car lost control in central Minnesota and collided with another vehicle.
The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says the Valentine’s Day crash happened around 8 a.m. at the intersection of Island Lake Road and County Road 2 near Cold Spring.
A Mitsubishi Gallant going south on the county road lost control, entered the lane of on-coming traffic and slammed into a Buick Lesbre.
The Gallant, which was carrying three people from Washington City, Utah, rolled into the ditch, throwing its driver – 30-year-old Cody Randall – and a passenger – 24-year-old Delance Randall – from the vehicle.
Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
The second passenger, 15-year-old Katie Seegmiller, was trapped in the wreckage and needed to be extricated by emergency crews. She was brought to North Memorial Medical Center, where she was listed in critical condition.
The driver of Lesbre – 64-year-old Sandra Hansen of Cold Spring – also was extricated by emergency crews and brought to St. Cloud Hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.
The crash remains under investigation.