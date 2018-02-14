MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One person is seriously injured after a shooting in Fridley that began with a car crash and a fight Wednesday evening.
According to Fridley Police, it happened near the intersection of Medtronic Parkway and Highway 65 at around 4:20 p.m. Anoka County 911 dispatchers received a report of a vehicle crash with injuries. Callers reported a man involved in the crash had a knife and was trying to assault one of the other drivers.
It was then, police say, that another motorist armed with a handgun — who wasn’t involved in the crash — stepped in and shot the knife-wielding several times, leaving him critically injured.
Police say the shooter stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.
While investigators are on the scene, Highway 65 is closed in both directions between Interstate 694 and West Moore Lake Drive.
This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for the latest updates.