Filed Under:Gas Explosion, Master Mechanical, Minnehaha Academy, Occupational Safety And Health Administration

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The contractor involved in the Minnehaha Academy explosion is contesting fines for OSHA violations.

Master Mechanical was the contractor working at the school when a gas explosion destroyed the building last August. Two people were killed in the blast.

According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, Master Mechanical is being penalized for two violations. One involves worker training, the other concerns the use of lockout devices.

Master Mechanical is contesting the $50,000 fine. The two sides will not try to reach a settlement.

