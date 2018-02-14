ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — A priest who serves in the Diocese of St. Cloud has been arrested and charged on accusations of sexual misconduct.

The Rev. Anthony Oelrich, 51, is jailed in Stearns County Wednesday and appeared in court on allegations of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Oelrich, of St. Cloud, is charged with one felony count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Between Dec. 1, 2013 and April 30, 2014, Oelrich is accused of engaging in sexual misconduct with a woman who sought his spiritual advice after a sexually abusive relationship. The victim said that they engaged in a sexual relationship.

Minnesota statue prohibits a member of the clergy from engaging in a sexual relationship under these circumstances, police said.

It was not immediately clear if Oelrich has an attorney who could speak on his behalf. A phone message was left at Christ Church Newman Center, where Oelrich is pastor. Kettler placed Oelrich on administrative leave and suspended him from acting as a priest pending the outcome of his case.

The diocese released this statement Tuesday:

“Bishop Donald Kettler of the Diocese of Saint Cloud has been notified by the St. Cloud Police Department that Father Anthony Oelrich, a priest of the diocese, was arrested Feb. 13 following an investigation of alleged sexual misconduct involving an adult woman.

“Bishop Kettler has placed Father Oelrich on administrative leave from his current assignment as pastor of Christ Church Newman Center in St. Cloud. The bishop also has suspended Father Oelrich’s priestly faculties, meaning he cannot function or present himself as a priest, pending the outcome of the judicial process.

“The diocese is cooperating with civil authorities and encourages all victims of abuse to come forward. Contact information for victim advocates and county officials to whom abuse can be reported is available online at [link].”

Oelrich has also served at Sacred Heart Parish in Sauk Rapids and the Cathedral of St. Mary in St. Cloud.

