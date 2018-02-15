Filed Under:Highway 7, St. Louis Park

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 15-year-old boy is dead after he was hit by two cars in St. Louis Park Thursday night.

highway 7 fatal pedestrian 15 Year Old Boy Hit By Car, Killed In St. Louis Park

(credit: CBS)

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, it happened at the intersection of Highway 7 and Texas Avenue, near Knollwood Mall. An Acura was westbound on Highway 7 when it hit the boy. The collison sent the boy flying into the eastbound lane, where a BMW hit him.

There’s no word yet on the condition of the driver of either car. The State Patrol didn’t report any ice on the road.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for the latest updates.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch