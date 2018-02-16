MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 911 call from their son may have saved the lives of two parents in the west metro.
According to the South Lake Minnetonka Police Department, a 10-year-old boy called 911 around 3 a.m. Friday to report his mother and father “were falling down around the house.”
The father told dispatch he and his wife were feeling weak and had lost consciousness for some time.
When police arrived, they found the parents on the floor.
Excelsior Fire District officers arrived and tested the home for carbon monoxide. They found high levels of carbon monoxide on the floor where the parents slept, and lower levels on the children’s floor.
The parents were hospitalized and treated. The children were transported to the hospital as a precaution. All four are home now and doing well, police said.