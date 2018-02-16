MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis man who pleaded guilty to stabbing two men inside a Mall of America fitting room has learned his punishment.

Mahad Abdiaziz Abdiraham stood silently as the judge sentenced him to more than 15 years in prison — 187 months — for the November attack in Macy’s.

Abdiraham pleaded guilty to stabbing the men multiple times in the head, arms and back.

The incident happened at about 6:44 p.m. on Nov. 12 as Bloomington police responded to a report of a stabbing. It started as a theft that was interrupted.

Authorities said the stabbing happened in a dressing room at the Macy’s store at Mall of America. A suspect, later identified as Abdirahaman, was trying to steal belongings from another person in the fitting room when he was confronted. Abdirahaman then stabbed the person.

Authorities say a second person trying to stop the initial theft and stabbing was also stabbed.

One man needed 42 stitches, and the other needed a blood transfusion.

The incident forced the Macy’s store to go on lockdown.