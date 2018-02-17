MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police say a man in southern Minnesota apparently shot his wife to death before killing himself.
According to the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to domestic altercation in Mapleton around 9 p.m. Friday between 57-year-old Timothy Moore and his wife, 49-year-old Lori Moore.
While deputies were responding, Timothy Moore told dispatch he shot and killed his wife. He also told dispatch he intended to kill himself.
When authorities arrived, Timothy and Lori Moore were both found dead inside the house from apparent gunshot wounds.
The sheriff’s office said they are still investigating, but initial findings indicate it was a murder-suicide.