MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota lawmakers head back to the State Capitol Tuesday for the start of the 2018 session.
One of the first items on the agenda may be looking at Minnesota’s tax code and how it’s impacted by recently passed federal tax cuts.
Also on the agenda are the opioid epidemic, public construction, fixing the state’s troubled new computer system for drivers’ licenses, and the issue of senior care oversight, after serious reports of abuse last year.
More agenda points include a review of sex harassment laws, early childhood education and water quality standards.
Lawmakers promise cooperation despite election year politics.