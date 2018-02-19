Filed Under:DNR, Eagle Cam

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The female on the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Eagle Cam has been hanging out in her nest for quite some time, but the talk around town is that she’s possibly seeing a new guy.

dnr eagle cam Female On DNR Eagle Cam Spotted With New Beau

(credit: Minnesota DNR)

The DNR says it’s certain the eagle living in the nest is the female bird from previous years but her current beau is a newcomer. We don’t how that relationship is going, because there’s been no official word on any egg activity.

In previous years, the first egg appeared in the nest anywhere between early January and Valentine’s Day, but it’s still early. On average, eagles lay their eggs in Minnesota during the month of March.

