MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a barn in the southeast Twin Cities metro sustained heavy damage in a fire early Monday morning.

Washington County fire officials were called at about 2:48 a.m. to a structure fire on the 13000 block of 90th Street South in Denmark Township, which is near Hastings. When crews arrived, the structure was engulfed.

Fire officials say all animals and people inside the building at the time of the fire were able to evacuate without injury. Authorities have not yet determined the status of the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

