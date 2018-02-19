Filed Under:Minneapolis Convention Center, Minnesota Golf Show, Paul Shadle

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Rosemount man went home $100,000 richer on Sunday after making a 120-foot putt at the Minnesota Golf Show.

Paul Shadle got the opportunity for the grand prize after making the putt earlier in the weekend. He and other finalists who made the putt earlier during the show at Minneapolis Convention Center were invited back Sunday afternoon.

Shadle, 49 and a corporate pilot, is the first person in the 28-year history of the contest to win the grand prize. He won a pontoon valued at $75,000 and $25,000 in cash.

Golfers paid $5 for their initial try at the putt.

