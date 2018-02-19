MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two University of Minnesota women’s basketball players earned Big Ten weekly awards after the Gophers won consecutive games over top-25 opponents.
Senior guard Carlie Wagner was named the Big Ten Co-Player of the Week, and Destiny Pitts was named the Freshman of the Week.
Wagner averaged 21.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and four assists per game as the Gophers beat No. 23 Michigan and No. 10 Maryland. She shot better than 56 percent from three-point range over the two wins. She scored 26 points and added five rebounds and four assists in Thursday’s win over Michigan. Wagner added 17 points, six rebounds and four assists in Sunday’s win.
It’s her first career Player of the Week award.
Pitts averaged 15 points and 10.5 rebounds per game over the two wins. She had 10 points and 12 rebounds in the win over Michigan, and added 20 points and nine rebounds in the win over Maryland.
It’s her second award this season.
The Gophers (21-6, 10-4) host Indiana Tuesday night.