MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The man shot and killed in north Minneapolis Friday morning has been identified.

According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office, 42-year-old Anthony Clark of north Minneapolis died of a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Police say it happened at the intersection of Lyndale Avenue and 36th Street North at around 11 a.m. The Medical Examiner lists Clark’s time of death at 11:15 a.m.

Another man was shot and hospitalized in the incident. Police say the two men knew each other and the shooting started as a dispute. Investigators aren’t seeking any other suspects.

