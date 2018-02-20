MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Rep. Erik Paulsen’s opponent in the up-coming election is planning to call on the Republican from Minnesota’s 3rd District to donate the campaign contributions given to him by the NRA to a group pushing for tighter gun laws.
Campaign officials for Dean Phillips say he will call on Paulsen to donate more than $20,000 of NRA campaign contributions to Never Again, the youth-led push for tighter gun laws in the wake of the Florida school shooting that left 17 people dead last week.
Phillips’s challenge to Paulsen will be made Tuesday night at a Moms Demand Action meeting at Minnetonka High School.
In recent years, Paulsen has received $20,000 in NRA campaign contributions.
Phillips, a Democrat and prominent Minnesota businessman, is seeking to take Paulsen’s seat in the November election.
Paulsen was first elected to Congress in 2009.
