MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Metro Transit says Green Line trains are delayed Tuesday morning after a pedestrian was struck on the tracks in St. Paul.

Metro Transit said the collision happened near the Fairview station when a man was struck by a train.

A Metro Transit spokesperson said the man was walking after the collision and brought to Regions Hospital as a precaution.

Commuters on the Green Line should expect delays of 20 minutes in both directions.

Metro Transit says it’s working to get trains back on schedule.

