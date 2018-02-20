MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Metro Transit says Green Line trains are delayed Tuesday morning after a pedestrian was struck on the tracks in St. Paul.
Metro Transit said the collision happened near the Fairview station when a man was struck by a train.
A Metro Transit spokesperson said the man was walking after the collision and brought to Regions Hospital as a precaution.
Commuters on the Green Line should expect delays of 20 minutes in both directions.
Metro Transit says it’s working to get trains back on schedule.