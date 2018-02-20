MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a report of a brief abduction of a child Tuesday.
According to the sheriff’s office, a report was made Tuesday evening of an alleged abduction of a 7-year-old child in Coon Rapids. The incident was alleged to have taken place on the 1800 block of Mississippi Blvd at around 4:35 p.m. Tuesday.
The alleged abductor is described as a teenage white female with greenish blue eyes, 5-feet-tall and skinny. She was reported to be wearing a pink shirt with “The” printed on the front, and wearing jean shorts.
The suspect vehicle was described as a newer silver 4-door sedan with red stripes and an Elmo sticker on the driver’s window.
Authorities say the child reportedly escaped from the vehicle a couple blocks away and ran home. The child was reported returned home within minutes of the alleged abduction.
Anyone with information is asked to please call the sheriff’s office or the Coon Rapids Police Department at 763-427-1212.