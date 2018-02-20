Filed Under:Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, Sun Country Airlines

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Sun Country Airlines announced Tuesday that it is shedding 350 employees at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

The Eagan-based airline said that the cuts come as company moves to have Global Aviation Services USA facilitate its operations at the Twin Cities airport.

The switch will go in effect early next month, Sun Country says.

“These decisions are always difficult to make,” and Sun Country CEO and President Jude Bricker, in a statement. “We deeply value our employees’ contributions and any decisions involving our team are not taken lightly.”

Sun Country says it’s offering affected workers stay bonus packages and incentive pay options.

