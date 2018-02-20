MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The University of Minnesota football team starts spring practice next month and don’t kick off fall practices until August.

But coach PJ Fleck and the Gophers unveiled new uniforms for the 2018 season on Tuesday. They’re called the “HYPRR Elite” uniforms, and it’s where “Row the Boat” meets “Ski-U-Mah.” Former Gophers players Dom Barber, Marqueis Gray and Maxx Williams modeled the new uniforms for current players when the team met Tuesday morning.

Fans can get their first look at the uniforms Tuesday night as the Gophers women’s basketball team hosts Indiana at Williams Arena. They’ll also be available for viewing at Wednesday night’s men’s basketball game against Iowa.

The Gopher football team will have more than 100 possible uniform combinations this season. They’ll stay true to tradition in colors but are adding maroon, white and anthracite jerseys. They’re also adding maroon, white and gold helmets.

Nike paired with the Gopher football team to come up with the new colors and design concepts.

The Gophers will wear a version of their new uniforms at the season opener on Aug. 30 against New Mexico State at TCF Bank Stadium.