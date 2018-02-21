MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a man was hospitalized with serious injuries and a suspect is in custody after a shooting in Brooklyn Center Wednesday afternoon.
Brooklyn Center police received a report at about 3:47 p.m. that a person had been shot near the area of 60th and Colfax Avenue. When officers arrived, they located an adult male who had been shot several times.
The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police say an adult male was taken into custody in connection with the incident. They said they believe he’s the suspect.
What led up to the shooting is under investigation. The victim has not been identified.