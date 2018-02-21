MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in Burnsville are looking for an adult male involved in a pair of suspicious incidents earlier this week.

Burnsville police say they received a report on Sunday that a suspicious vehicle was following a teenage girl while she was walking her dog on the 3300 block of Barbara Lane. The incident happened at about 2 p.m., and the girl told police she did not interact with the driver and was able to get to a neighbor’s house.

The driver reportedly sped away when she went inside.

On Tuesday, police received another report of a man in a similar vehicle. Police say in an incident that happened at about 1 p.m. on Feb. 18, a man tried to talk to two young children outside their home on the 14800 block of White Oak Drive. The man reportedly asked the kids “do you live nearby” and told them to come closer to his vehicle.

The children said they ignored the man before he eventually drove away.

Police say the man is described as a white male in his 40s or 50s and wearing glasses. His vehicle, seen in surveillance footage, is described as a 1999-2004 red Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo.

Anyone with information about the incidents should call Burnsville police.