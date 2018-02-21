MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota skiier Jessie Diggins helped make history.

She and her teammate Kikkan Randall won the first ever Olympic medal for a U.S. women’s cross country skiing team — and it was a gold!

Meanwhile, in what is likely her final Olympic downhill event, Minnesota native Lindsey Vonn will leave South Korea with a bronze medal.

Her friend, Sofia Goggia of Italy, took the gold, finishing 0.47 seconds ahead of Vonn. A Norwegian skiier earned the silver.

At 33 years old, Vonn became the oldest woman to medal in Alpine skiing at the winter games.

