MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 62-year-old psychiatrist from St. Paul is facing federal child pornography charges.
Aviel Li Goodman is charged with one count of receipt of child pornography.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, undercover agents downloaded numerous image and video files of child pornography from IP addresses at Goodman’s home. Last month, police searched Goodman’s home and took a computer, which they say contained hundreds of files of suspected child pornography.
Prosecutors say they’ve turned over the files to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in the hopes of identifying the victims.
If convicted, Goodman could face up to 20 years in prison, according to federal child pornography laws.