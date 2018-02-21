MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sauk Rapids authorities have confirmed the identity of the person who was shot and killed last week.

According to police, Joe Ditthideth, age 25, of St. Cloud, was killed Friday after he was shot on the 3400 block of Old Creek Place. The shooting happened at about 2:30 a.m. Friday.

Another person was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with gunshot wounds, and is still recovering, police said. They identified that person as 29-year-old Nathan Phrachomphonh, of Sauk Rapids.

There is no suspect in custody, but police said they do not believe there is a threat to the public.

On Wednesday, police said they are working with the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the regional Violent Offenders Task Force to continue seeking information about the homicide.

Neighbors this weekend reported feeling angered and fearful, saying about 20 children live within a block of the shooting scene.

Some residents say they have grown suspicious of the area where the shooting occurred due to unusual traffic patterns occurring at all hours of the night.