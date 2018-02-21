ROSEVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) — Billy Graham is known across the world for his preaching, but he has a special tie to the Twin Cities and the University of Northwestern in Roseville.

Graham became the president of the bible college when he was just 29 years old in 1948.

During his time in Minnesota, he launched the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association in Minneapolis and also helped organize, fund and launch KTIS, a Christian radio ministry.

Today, his legacy is strong and evident throughout the halls of Northwestern.

The newest building on campus, the Billy Graham Community Life Commons, was dedicated to him in 2011 and now serves as the campus “living room.”

The radio ministry Graham helped launch can still be heard today.

“It is his legacy, he understood how important radio and TV…was going to help him in his crusade to get the message out about Jesus Christ,” said Alan Cureton, the current president of Northwestern.

Billy would have turned 100 this fall.

The school was already planning to honor him at their Homecoming celebration and they will now remember his life and his legacy then.