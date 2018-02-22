MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A mother was seriously hurt after the SUV containing her and her toddler was struck by a stolen truck driven by a teen runaway.

Inver Grove Heights police say the truck was stolen by a group of six teen outside of an Eagan gas station at about 6:18 a.m. Thursday.

The truck was spotted by Inver Grove Heights officers just before 9 a.m., which led to a high-speed chase. Officers stopped their pursuit when the chase led to Highway 55.

Minutes later, witnesses say the stolen truck stuck an SUV at 80th Street and Barnes Avenue, and all six passengers fled the vehicle.

Police say the driver of the SUV, who has not been identified, was extricated from the vehicle. She suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Her toddler, who was secured in a car seat, was not hurt.

The 15-year-old driver of the stolen truck, who was not injured, was taken to Dakota County Juvenile Detention Center, where he awaits criminal charges.

Four of his five passengers, all described by police as runaways, suffered injuries ranging from bruises to broken bones and lacerations. The fifth passenger was not hurt, and was released to their parents’ custody. Police did not say if any of the other four were taken into custody, or if they too may face charges.

Eagan police and the Minnesota State Patrol are assisting in the investigation.