MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Inver Grove Heights Police Department is asking residents to be on alert after a possible child luring incident on Tuesday.

Authorities say the incident happened at about 5:30 p.m. A 10-year-old boy in his neighborhood near Woodlawn Preserve Park said an adult male tried to call him into another backyard in the area. The boy said the unknown man was in a neighbor’s backyard, and motioned for the boy and his younger siblings to come over to him.

The boy took his siblings inside a house and immediately told a parent. Adults checked the area and didn’t locate the man. The male didn’t appear to be a guest of any neighbors, who know the boy and his family well.

Authorities say the man is described as white and about 30 to 40 years old with an average build, no facial hair and wearing a black jacket with a black stocking cap.

Inver Grove Heights police say they don’t have enough evidence to classify the incident as a child luring case, but put out an alert as extra caution. Authorities will have increased patrols in the area.

Authorities say parents should also talk to their kids about telling a parent or an adult if they’re ever approached by a stranger. They encourage any suspicious activity to be reported by calling 911.