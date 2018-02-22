Filed Under:Crime, White Bear Lake

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in White Bear Lake are asking for the public’s help identifying three suspects who robbed a bank Thursday afternoon.

wbl bank robbery suspect Police: 3 Armed Suspects Rob Bank In White Bear Lake

(credit: White Bear Lake Police)

Police say it happened at around 1:19 p.m. when the suspects entered Lake Area Bank on Highway 96, carrying handguns and wearing masks. The suspects threatened customers and employees and ran off with an undetermined amount of cash.

Witnesses described all three suspects as men in their 20s, about 6 feet tall of an unknown race.

White Bear Lake Police say the FBI is assisting in the investigation. Anyone with information can call the department at 651-429-8511.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch