MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in White Bear Lake are asking for the public’s help identifying three suspects who robbed a bank Thursday afternoon.
Police say it happened at around 1:19 p.m. when the suspects entered Lake Area Bank on Highway 96, carrying handguns and wearing masks. The suspects threatened customers and employees and ran off with an undetermined amount of cash.
Witnesses described all three suspects as men in their 20s, about 6 feet tall of an unknown race.
White Bear Lake Police say the FBI is assisting in the investigation. Anyone with information can call the department at 651-429-8511.