MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Another proud moment for Minnesota at the Winter Olympics.
Team USA has voted for cross country skier Jessie Diggins to carry the flag at the closing ceremony.
Earlier this week, Diggins and teammate Kikkan Randall made history winning the first-ever gold medal in cross country skiing for the U.S.
Diggins powered through the finish of the team sprint race.
It was a near photo finish as she crossed the line just 0.19 seconds ahead of Sweden.
Diggins, 26, grew up in Afton and skied for Stillwater High School.
She’ll be the flag bearer for the Olympics closing ceremony early Sunday morning.