MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesotans across the state woke up to a fresh blanket of snow on Friday morning.

It started on Thursday night and kept falling into the early morning, leaving behind 4 to 6 inches of snow across the metro.

That meant it was time to pull out the shovels, snow blowers and brushes for folks before they made their way to work or school.

One driver who braved the roads told WCCO-TV he has had just about enough of this winter weather.

“I’m getting close. We will see how the weekend turns out. It doesn’t look great,” Kevin Sanderson, of Burnsville, said.

If there’s any good news to come out of this storm, it is the temperature.

MnDOT believes it is perfect outside for the salt and the road chemicals to do their job and melt the ice.

The State Patrol said that, from midnight until 11 a.m., there were 137 crashes statewide and 193 vehicles that had spun out or gone off the road. No serious injuries were reported.

WCCO’s meteorologists Matt Brickman and Kylie Bearse have been tracking the next storm, which is expected to roll through the state Saturday afternoon and evening. They said totals are expected to be roughly the same as Thursday’s snow event.